Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSG
Foresight Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Foresight Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,476.19%.
Foresight Group Company Profile
Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.