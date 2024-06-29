Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Foresight Group stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.10 and a beta of 0.40. Foresight Group has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 506 ($6.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 453.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,476.19%.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

