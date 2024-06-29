Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.