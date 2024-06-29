Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.96.
About Funding Circle
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.