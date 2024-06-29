General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in General Mills by 142.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,565 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in General Mills by 113.3% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

