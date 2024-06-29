George Arison Sells 2,931 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Arison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, George Arison sold 83,639 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $848,935.85.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of GRND opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

GRND has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grindr by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

