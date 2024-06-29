Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $571.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

