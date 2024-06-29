Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 135,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,692 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,238,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AIQ stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.