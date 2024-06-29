Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

