GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) target price on the stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Friday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.79. The stock has a market cap of £62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.59%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.