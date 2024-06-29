Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.88 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

