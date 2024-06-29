Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.71. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 5,966 shares traded.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

