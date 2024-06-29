Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.71. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 5,966 shares traded.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.