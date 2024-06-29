Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HAIVF opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$2.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.38.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- Stock Average Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.