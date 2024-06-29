Harald Reinhart Sells 7,431 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ZLAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zai Lab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after purchasing an additional 108,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.