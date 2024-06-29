Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,035 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,777,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,891,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

