Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $2,116,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

META opened at $504.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,461 shares in the company, valued at $117,737,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,461 shares in the company, valued at $117,737,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,512 shares of company stock worth $113,597,536 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.