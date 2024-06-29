Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

