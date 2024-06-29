Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.95 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

