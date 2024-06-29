Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $32.60 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.