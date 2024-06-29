Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

