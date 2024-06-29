Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
