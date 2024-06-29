Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.13 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

