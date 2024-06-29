Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

