Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

