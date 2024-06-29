Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.89 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

