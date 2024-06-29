Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Shares of PGR opened at $207.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $193.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

