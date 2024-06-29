Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

