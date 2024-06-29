Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Increased to $6.65 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.65 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

