Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 392.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NAPR opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

