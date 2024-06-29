Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance
BATS:BSEP opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
