Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Inpex has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

