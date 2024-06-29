Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

