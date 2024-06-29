International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.24 and last traded at $172.20. 454,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,549,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

