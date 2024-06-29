Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $483.10 and last traded at $480.79. Approximately 7,211,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,954,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.37.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

