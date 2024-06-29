Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 349,788 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 499,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

