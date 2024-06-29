iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.48. The company has a market capitalization of $472.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

