iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $472.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

