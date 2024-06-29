iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 433.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,242 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

