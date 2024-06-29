iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 446.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
