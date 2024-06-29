iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.