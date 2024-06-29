iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 376.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

