iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

