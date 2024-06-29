iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 153,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

