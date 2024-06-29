iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Reduced by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

