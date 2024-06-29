J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, June 17th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.8 %

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.69. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($632,721.35). Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

