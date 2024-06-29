Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $7.86 on Friday. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Japan Airlines will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

