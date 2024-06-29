Jefferies Financial Group Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $51.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,411 shares of company stock worth $8,776,371. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

