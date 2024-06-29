JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.3 million. JFrog also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

JFrog Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,115 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

