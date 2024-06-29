Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 179.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

