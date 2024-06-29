Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Journey Medical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Journey Medical Trading Up 9.7%

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. Journey Medical has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

