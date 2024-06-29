JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,745,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

