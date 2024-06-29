JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

